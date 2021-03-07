MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 7, 2021:

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,550.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, three were in their 90s and one was in their 60s. One person whose death was announced Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The state has reported 67 deaths in the first week of March. That’s fewer than the 100 deaths reported in the first week of February. The seven-day average of reported deaths, however, is roughly 9.6, which is up from a low of 6.5 in late February.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 490,011 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 895 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 28,607 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 3.6 percent. That’s below the 5-percent threshold state officials say represents a concerning level of disease spread.

On Saturday, MDH reported 12 deaths and an increase of 946 COVID-19 cases from Friday’s count.

The state’s most recent data says 1,046,077 Minnesotans, roughly 18.8 percent of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s up 29,803 from data reported Saturday, and up 70,296 from Friday’s count.

MDH says 570,038 residents have completed a full vaccine series, meaning they either have had two doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or taken the recently-authorized, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So far, MDH says 5,627 Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered in Minnesota.

MDH says nearly 64 percent of people who are age 65 or older have received at least one vaccine dose. Gov. Tim Walz has said he plans to broaden who is eligible for the vaccine once the state hits 70 percent of seniors with one or more doses.

The most recent data available show 57 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 167 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

