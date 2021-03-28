MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 28, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,830.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Two of the five people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 515,058 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,225 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 31,283 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 4.7 percent. That’s below a 5-percent threshold that state officials say represents a concerning sign of disease spread, but the positivity rate has been trending upward lately, signaling increasing transmission of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the most recent data available, 1,590,826 Minnesotans — roughly 28.6 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s an increase of 33,190 from the day prior. MDH reports 976,061 residents, or 17.5 percent of the population have completed a vaccine series.

Now 80.7 percent of Minnesotans age 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, MDH reported four more deaths — including two among long-term care residents — and an increase of 1,736 cases from Friday’s count. On Saturday, the state also reported data current to Thursday showing an additional 47,339 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That was the largest single-day increase in reported vaccinations to date.

The most recent data available show 87 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 270 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304