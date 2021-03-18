MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 18, 2021:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,762.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, two were in their 90s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s, and one was in their 50s. Two of the six people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Thursday there have been 501,458 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,505 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 42,954 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.1 percent, up from 3.5 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

According to the latest data, 1,303,210 people — 23.4 percent of the population — in Minnesota have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 74 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 223 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304