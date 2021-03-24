MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 24, 2021:

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 6,798.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, four were in their 80s, four were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Six of the nine people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 508,541 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,310 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 25,776 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average continues to rise and is now at 4.6 percent, approaching the 5 percent level MDH considers a sign the virus is spreading more readily in the population. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 1,454,834 people in Minnesota, or 26.2 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s up 16,902 from the day prior.

After stabilizing for weeks, ICU hospitalizations are up in recent days. The most recent data available show 93 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 239 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

