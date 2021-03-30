MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Here are the latest updates from March 30, 2021:
One more Minnesotan has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 6,836.
The person whose death was announced Tuesday was in their 90s and was a resident of a long-term care facility.
MDH also said Tuesday there have been 517,881 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 1,278 from Wednesday’s count and based on 15,167 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.2 percent, up from 4.5 percent the week prior. Though deaths have slowed since fall and winter holiday spikes, the positivity average has gone up since late February and is now above the 5-percent “caution” threshold. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.
The state reports 1,637,771 people — or roughly 29.4 percent of the population — have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,003,316 people are now completely vaccinated.
The most recent data available show 89 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 268 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.
MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304