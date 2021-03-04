MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 4, 2021:

Fourteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,521.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, two were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and two in their 60s. Seven of the 14 people whose deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 487,374 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 949 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 68,840 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.5 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 948,127 people, or 17 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of people to receive one dose is up 19,164 from Wednesday’s count. A total of 500,188 Minnesotans have received both doses.

The most recent data available show 57 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 186 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

