MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,782.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was over 100, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, and one was in their 60s. One of the five people whose deaths were announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 505,224 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 956 from Saturday’s count and is based on 29,783 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.2 percent, up from 3.5 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reported 1,408,601 people — or 25.3 percent of Minnesota’s population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 74 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 242 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

