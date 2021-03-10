The daily coronavirus update: nearly 20 percent of Minnesota’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 10, 2021:

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 6,705.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, three were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 40s. Four of the nine people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 493,013 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 905 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 20,704 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 3.5 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state also reported that as of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 1,103,353 people in Minnesota, or 19.8 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That number is up 16,417 from the day prior.

The most recent data also shows 64 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 179 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

