MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Here are the latest updates from March 22, 2021:
There are no new deaths of COVID-19 to report in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday.
MDH also said Monday there have been 506,376 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,152 from Sunday’s count and is based on 19,381 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.5 percent, up from 3.6 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.
The state reports 1,430,349 people — roughly 25.7 percent of Minnesota’s population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 78.9 percent of those 65 and older. The most recent data also shows 850,829 people — 15.3 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations.
The most recent data available show 77 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 241 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.
More information on cases can be found here.
MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304