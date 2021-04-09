The daily coronavirus update: 10 more deaths; hospitalizations match rate from October

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 9, 2021:

537,828 cases; 6,932 deaths

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,932.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, three were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 30s. Six of the 10 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Minnesota has reported 84 deaths through the first nine days of April, and has also reported an average of nearly 10 deaths a day over the last week.

MDH also said Friday there have been 537,828 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,646 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 56,647 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 6.6 percent. That rate has been increasing steadily for weeks and is above the 5-percent threshold that officials say represents a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 1,940,020 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 34.9 percent of the population and an increase of 39,833 from the day prior. MDH reports 1,285,925 Minnesotans have completed a full vaccine series, an increase of 38,880 from the day prior.

Hospitalizations continue to rise and are at levels similar to October 2020, when a sharp rise in cases led to a huge spike in winter hospitalizations and deaths. The most recent data available show 134 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, which is up from 131 reported Thursday. Another 461 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care, which is up from 434 reported Thursday. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

State to open vaccination site in Lino Lakes

Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday the state will open a vaccination site in Lino Lakes, where doses will be administered starting this week.

The site in Lino Lakes will be the ninth permanent state-run vaccination site. The others are in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Mankato and Oakdale. The Lino Lakes clinic will be at a former YMCA.

