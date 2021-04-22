The daily coronavirus update: 10 more deaths; nearly 30,000 Minnesotans hospitalized over course of pandemic

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 22, 2021:

562,420 confirmed cases; 7,054 deaths

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 7,054.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, three were in their 80s, two in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s. Five of the 10 people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 562,420 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,973 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 43,829 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7.3 percent, up from 7 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 196 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 487 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Minnesota is “getting very close now to a cumulative total of 30,000 people having been hospitalized,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a press conference Tuesday. “And over 6,000 of whom have been ill enough to require intensive care.”

Malcolm said she can see a path to an end to this pandemic but that Minnesotans need to maintain precautionary measures — and that those with compromised immune systems or who live in multi-generational housing need to be cautious in the face of loosening restrictions.

“Frankly, how quickly we get [to the end of the pandemic] is not a given,” said Malcolm. “It depends entirely on the decisions we all make now and over the coming weeks.”

