The daily coronavirus update: 11 more deaths; big increase in cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 15, 2021:

549,830 confirmed cases; 6,989 deaths

Eleven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,989.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was over the age of 100, two were in their 80s, three in their 70s, two in their 60s, two in their 50s and one in their 40s. Four of the 11 people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 549,830 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,736 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 46,409 new tests.

“We have not seen a single-day case count over 2,700 since late December and early January,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a press conference Thursday. There have been 26,000 new cases so far in April. “We’re seeing the pattern emerging very similarly to what we saw in the November surge,” said Malcolm. “Week over week growth is increasing, and we’re hoping we don’t see that exponential, explosive rate of growth. But we are getting closer to it.”

The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7 percent, up from 6.4 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 2,162,665 Minnesotans — or 38 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 168 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 531 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

“The age profile of people in the hospital has changed in this latest wave,” said Malcolm. “The majority of new hospital admissions since we started seeing this uptick are now under the age of 60.”

More information on cases can be found here.

