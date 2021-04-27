MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 27, 2021:

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,091.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, four were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 50s, and one was between the ages of 5 and 9. One of the 12 people whose deaths were announced Tuesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The child who died lived in Lyon County in southwest Minnesota and is the third person under the age of 18 to die of COVID-19 in the state, according to MDH. While deaths in children are rare, they can occur even with healthy children.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 570,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,088 from Monday’s count and is based on 13,658 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 6.6 percent, down from 7.4 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Sunday, the most recent day of data available, 2,468,406 people in Minnesota, or 44 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 184 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 457 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304