The daily coronavirus update: 13 more deaths in Minnesota; ICU hospitalizations are up

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 21, 2021:

560,450 cases; 7,044 deaths

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 7,044.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, five were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Two of the 13 people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 560,450 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,600 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 24,501 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7.3 percent, down from 7.4 percent the day prior. Anything above 5 percent is considered cause for concern. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 2,324,421 people in Minnesota, or 41.8 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

ICU hospitalizations are up. The most recent data available show 193 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 483 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

