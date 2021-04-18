The daily coronavirus update: 15 more deaths; more than 40 percent of Minnesotans have at least 1 vaccine dose

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 18, 2021:

556,381 cases; 7,020 deaths

Fifteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 7,020.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, three were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, five were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Six of the 15 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 556,381 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,845 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 37,451 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7.4 percent. Anything above 5 percent is considered cause for concern. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, Minnesota reported 2,419 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

As of Friday, the most recent data available, 2,274,426 people in Minnesota, or 40.9 percent of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data show 165 Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 and 506 in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

