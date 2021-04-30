The daily coronavirus update: 16 more deaths; hospitalizations down

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 30, 2021:

575,812 cases; 7,144 deaths

Sixteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,144.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was in their 90s, six were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, four were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Two of the 16 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 575,812 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,874 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 40,988 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 6.3 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 2,533,459 people in Minnesota, or 45.5 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 166 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 453 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

