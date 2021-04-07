The daily coronavirus update: 19 more deaths in Minnesota; hospitalizations are on the rise

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 7, 2021:

532,658 cases; 6,908 deaths

Nineteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 6,908.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, five were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, four were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Five of the 19 people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The 19 deaths represent the highest one-day death toll in nearly a month. Deaths in Minnesota have been fairly stable for more than a month after a sharp decline in January and early February. But the state has averaged 8.5 deaths per day over the last week, up from a recent low of 4.8 on the seven-day period ending March 19.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 532,658 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,996 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 25,884 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 6.3 percent. That rate has been rising for weeks and now well above a 5-percent threshold that state officials say is a concerning sign of disease.

As of Monday, the most recent data available, 1,871,809 Minnesotans, roughly 33.6 percent of the state population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s up 30,282 from the day prior. MDH also reports 1,218,492 Minnesotans, 21.9 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series.

Even as vaccinations increase, hospitalizations have also risen for weeks to levels not seen since January.

The most recent data available show 138 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 400 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. On Tuesday, MDH had reported 114 Minnesotans in the ICU and 383 people hospitalized not in the ICU.

MDH officials also told reporters Tuesday that the percentage of cases resulting in hospitalization is increasing for all age groups, evidence that more contagious variants now spreading rapidly in Minnesota are also more dangerous.

You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

