The daily coronavirus update: 2 more deaths; nearly 2,000 new cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 12, 2021:

544,046 cases; 6,959 deaths

Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 6,959.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 80s and one was in their 40s. One of the two people whose deaths were announced Monday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Monday there have been 544,046 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,993 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 24,001 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is at 6.7 percent, above the 5 percent “caution” threshold. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,084,627 Minnesotans, or 37.5 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 161 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 490 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

