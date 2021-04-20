MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 20, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,031.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 40s. One of the five people whose deaths were announced Tuesday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 558,850 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,189 from Monday’s count and is based on 15,168 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7.4 percent, up from 7.2 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 2,304,975 people — or roughly 41 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 193 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 493 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. Data reported the day prior showed 172 Minnesotas in the ICU with COVID-19, and 510 who were hospitalized but not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

