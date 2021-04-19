The daily coronavirus update: 6 more deaths; hospitalizations up

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 19, 2021:

557,665 cases; 7,026 deaths

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 7,026.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 90s, three were in their 80s and two were in their 70s. Four of the six people whose deaths announced Monday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Monday there have been 557,665 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,284 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 23,297 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average is 7.4 percent. Anything above 5 percent is considered cause for concern. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,292,756 people, or 41.2 percent of Minnesota’s population, has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 172 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 510 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304