The daily coronavirus update: 7 more deaths; Minnesota to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 25, 2021:

568,243 cases; 7,079 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 7,079.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, four were in their 90s, two were in their 80s and one was in their 60s. Five of the seven people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The state has reported 231 deaths so far in the month of April, which is more than the 227 deaths reported in March (when excluding a backlog of 138 deaths reported on one day early in that month). MDH has reported an average of 8.4 deaths per day over the last week, which is a higher rate compared to early April but a slightly lower rate compared to the middle and later parts of the month.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 568,243 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,556 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 36,525 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, 7.1 percent. That’s above a 5-percent threshold state officials consider a concerning sign of disease spread, but is down slightly from recent highs after weeks of increase.

On Saturday, Minnesota reported an increase of 2,103 cases from Friday’s count and eight additional deaths.

As of Friday, the most recent data available, 2,441,621 Minnesotans, roughly 43.9 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s up 34,327 from the day prior — the largest one-day increase in more than a week. Still, the seven-day average number of people getting their first shot of a vaccine has declined for weeks amid a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MDH said Friday it plans to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines again “in the coming days” with updated information on their safety after a federal review of rare blood clots was completed and regulators voted to lift the moratorium on the shots. But those doses will come from a small pool of 9,600 vaccines in storage. The state won’t get any new Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, but MDH said it anticipates federal supply to restart “in the weeks ahead.”

MDH reports that 1,788,107 Minnesotans, about 32.1 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series.

The most recent data available show 202 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 487 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Vaccines are helping blunt Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge, even as stronger variants circulate.

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As COVID-19 devastates India, deaths go undercounted, reports the New York Times.

Two competing impulses, says the Atlantic, will drive post-pandemic social life.

