MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 23, 2021:

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,064.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 40s. None of the 10 people whose deaths were announced Friday lived in long-term care facilities.

The state has reported about 9.8 deaths per day over the last week. The seven-day rolling average in reported deaths has hovered around nine for the last week. Before that, deaths had been slowly increasing. The state reported a recent high of 11.7 deaths per day over the week ending on April 11.

MDH also said Friday there have been 564,584 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,164 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 43,829 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 7.1 percent. That’s above a 5-percent threshold that officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread. But after weeks of increasing steadily, the positivity rate has dropped this week from a high of 7.4 percent reported Monday.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 2,376,700 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 42.7 percent of the population, and up 26,918 from the day prior. The seven-day average for first-dose vaccinations is roughly 25,000, and has been dropping for more than a week in the wake of the federal pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MDH reports 1,711,408 Minnesotans, or about 30.8 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. That’s up 36,643 from the day prior.

The most recent data available show 202 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 487 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. The last time more than 200 Minnesotans were in the ICU with COVID-19 was late December, when the state was on the downswing from a massive winter spike. ICU levels are also around the same level as early November, when hospitalizations were ramping up.

The number of people hospitalized but not in the ICU is down slightly, however. The state reported 506 in the hospital, but not in the ICU, last Friday. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

