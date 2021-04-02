The daily coronavirus update: Minnesota adds more than 2,500 COVID-19 cases

MinnPost usually provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. We’re taking this Sunday off since the Minnesota Department of Health has announced there will be no updated numbers that day. We’ll recap the weekend numbers in Monday’s update.

Here are the latest updates from April 2, 2021:

524,203 cases; 6,864 deaths

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,864.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Two of the four people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 524,203 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,536 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 50,517 new tests. The last time Minnesota added more than 2,500 new cases in a day was in early January. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 5.5 percent, above the 5 percent “caution” threshold. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 1,720,811 people, or 30.9 percent of Minnesota’s population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s up 24,369 from the day prior.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise and are currently at levels not seen since January. The most recent data available show 112 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 327 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304