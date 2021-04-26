The daily coronavirus update: Minnesota child under the age of 10 dies from COVID-19

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 26, 2021:

MDH reports death of child under age 10 due to COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that a child under age 10 has died of COVID-19. Because of the way data on deaths are reported, the child’s death was not included in the regular data release for Monday, which showed zero new deaths. The child’s death will be included in an update later in the week.

The child, who lived in southwestern Minnesota, is the third person under the age of 18 to die of COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to MDH. While deaths in children are rare, officials cautioned that they can happen in otherwise healthy children.

“Since children under 16 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the best approach we all can take to keep children safe is to make sure those around them who can get vaccinated do get vaccinated, and that we continue to follow those measures that prevent transmission of the virus,” MDH said in a statement. “Those measures include getting vaccinated as soon as you can, wearing masks when in public, socially distancing, getting tested regularly, staying home if you test positive or if you’re sick, washing your hands and covering your coughs.”

MDH also said Monday there have been 569,440 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,197 from Sunday’s count and is based on 23,364 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7 percent, down from 7.4 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,459,629 people in Minnesota, or 44.2 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

Both ICU and non-ICU COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly. The most recent data available show 179 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 434 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

