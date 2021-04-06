MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 6, 2021:

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 530,662. Today’s report includes data from the last two days — Sunday and Monday — because MDH did not provide a report on Easter Sunday. Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, three were in their 70s and one was in their 50s. None of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 530,662 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 3,014 from Saturday’s count and is based on 29,635 new tests taken over Sunday and Monday. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 6 percent, up from 5.3 the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports that 1,841,585 people — or 33.1 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Including all the first and second doses administered, Minnesota is nearing 3 million total doses, a milestone Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm anticipates the state will pass in a day or so.

The most recent data available show 114 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 383 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

“Bed use is up by 40 percent just in the last 10 days,” said Malcolm. “That’s part of the reason for our caution and call out to Minnesotans to keep doing everything we can do to be mindful of transmission risks and help slow the spread.”

