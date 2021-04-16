MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 16, 2021:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,995.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. One of the six people whose deaths were announced Friday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Health officials have reported an average of nine deaths per day over the last week, which is down from a recent peak of 11.7 on Sunday. The state has reported 147 deaths so far in April.

MDH also said Friday there have been 552,117 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,287 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 51,856 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 7.4 percent. That positivity rate has been increasing steadily for weeks and is above a 5-percent threshold that state officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 2,198,635 Minnesotans, or roughly 39.5 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s up 36,050 from the day prior. MDH reports 1,520,040 Minnesotans, or 27.3 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series, up 31,937 from the day prior.

Overall the pace of vaccination has dipped slightly as Minnesota experiences a crunch in availability from the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use.

The most recent data available show 165 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 506 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. While hospitalizations have been rising, those numbers are down from data reported Thursday, when 168 people were in the ICU and 531 were in the hospital but not in intensive care. and You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

