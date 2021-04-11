MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from April 11, 2021:

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,957.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was over 100, four were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, three were in their 70s and three were in their 60s. Six of the 13 people whose deaths were announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 542,053 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,784 from Saturday’s count and is based on 34,582 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 6.6 percent, up from 5.5 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 2,050,888 Minnesotans — or roughly 36 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,386,766 people in the state have been completely vaccinated.

The most recent data available show 134 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 461 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

