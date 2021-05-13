MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 13, 2021:

Nineteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 7,274.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, four were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, six were in their 70s, four were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 30s. Six of the 19 people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The 19 reported deaths are the most in one day since MDH announced 22 deaths on April 28. The state has reported an average of 10 deaths per day over the last week.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 591,445 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,009 from the total announced on Wednesday and is based on 34,474 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 6 percent. That’s above a 5-percent threshold state officials consider a concerning sign of disease spread. The rate has also plateaued during the last week after a period of decline.

As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 2,685,779 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 48.3 percent of the population, 60.9 percent of people age 16 and older, and an increase of roughly 8,860 from the prior day.

First-dose vaccinations continue to slow in Minnesota. The state has reported an average of 10,208 people who got their first shot of a vaccine over the last week. That’s down from a seven-day average of 11,149 the day prior and 15,276 reported last Thursday.

MDH reports 2,229,027 Minnesotans, about 40.1 percent of the population and 50.5 percent of those 16 and older, have now completed a vaccine series. That’s up 29,483 from the day prior.

The most recent data available show 129 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 324 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. On Wednesday, MDH reported 131 Minnesotans were in the ICU and 340 were hospitalized but not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304