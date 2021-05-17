The daily coronavirus update: Zero deaths; case growth declining

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 17, 2021:

595,016 cases; 7,296 deaths

Minnesota reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday. A total of 7,296 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also said Monday there have been 595,016 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 589 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 17,616 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.7 percent, down from 5.9 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, Minnesota added three deaths and 872 new cases; on Sunday, 10 deaths and 805 cases.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,732,819 people in Minnesota, or 49.1 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 108 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 315 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304