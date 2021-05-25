The daily coronavirus update: 11 more deaths; MDH reports vaccination stats for 12- to 15-year-olds

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 25, 2021:

599,477 cases; 7,381 deaths

Eleven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,381.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Two of the 11 people whose deaths were announced Tuesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Minnesota has reported 237 deaths so far in May and an average of 10.14 deaths per day over the last week.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 599,477 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 243 from the total announced on Monday — the lowest single-day tally in months — and is based on 7,251 new tests.

The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 4.2 percent. That’s below a 5-percent threshold state officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread. The rate has also been dropping fast this week. MDH reported a positivity rate of 4.6 percent on Monday and 5 percent last Tuesday.

As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 2,863,854 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 51.5 percent of the state population and an increase of 4,835 from the day prior. Now 63.6 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

MDH reports 2,512,458 Minnesotans, about 45.2 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. About 57 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

For the first time, MDH is reporting the number of Minnesotans aged 12 to 15 who have been vaccinated. The state says 60,711 people in that age group have at least one shot and 107 have completed a vaccine series.

The most recent data available show 96 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 272 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. Hospitalizations continue to drop. MDH reported 100 Minnesotans in the ICU on Monday and 278 hospitalized but not in intensive care. Last Tuesday, there were 112 people in the ICU and 328 hospitalized outside of intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Deaths haven’t dropped as quickly as hospitalizations and cases over the last two weeks, but deaths usually come weeks after positive cases, meaning fatalities are likely to drop in the next month.

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12, reports the Associated Press.

