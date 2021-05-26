MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 26, 2021:

599,909 cases; 7,393 deaths

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 7,393.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, four were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 50s. Six of the 12 people whose deaths were announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 599,909 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 432 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 18,984 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.1 percent, down from 4.8 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 2,871,544 people in Minnesota, or 51.6 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,524,113 people have completed their vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 90 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 274 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Vaccination rates vary by race and ethnicity, socioeconomic factors

Data on vaccinations by race and ethnicity lag by a week, but the most recent data, current as of May 15, show the number of people with at least one dose at the following rates among those 16+ by race and ethnicity:

Black: 41.8 percent

Native American: 42.9 percent

Hispanic/Latino: 44.4 percent

White: 59 percent

Asian or Pacific Islander: 62.8 percent

Minnesotans living in zip codes with a high social vulnerability index (SVI), a Centers for Disease Control measure applied to communities where poverty and other socioeconomic factors contribute to health disparities, have been vaccinated at lower rates than Minnesotans living in low-SVI zip codes, said Dr. Nathan Chomilo, a pediatrician and Minnesota’s medical director for Medicaid.

Article continues after advertisement

Overall, 64 percent of Minnesotans age 16+ have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 61.1 percent of Minnesotans living in high-SVI zip codes and 70.6 percent of Minnesotans living in low-SVI zip codes. Residents of high SVI zip codes make up 29 percent of Minnesota’s population, 39 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 38 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304