MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 7, 2021:

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,216.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 30s. One of the 12 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 585,677 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,450 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 43,897 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 5.8 percent. That’s above a 5-percent threshold state officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread, but down from 6.3 percent the week prior. A sharp drop in the positivity rate reported during late April and early May has leveled off over the last few days, however.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 2,628,225 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 47.2 percent of the population, 59.6 percent of those age 16 and older, who are eligible for a vaccine, and an increase of 13,906 from the day prior.

New vaccinations continue to drop in Minnesota. The state has reported an average of 13,538 people getting their first dose of a vaccine over the last seven days, which is down from 22,394 the week ending on April 30 and 23,756 the week ending on April 23.

MDH reported 2,069,779 Minnesotans, about 37.2 percent of the total population, have now completed a full vaccine series. That’s up 34,454 from the day prior.

The most recent data available show 144 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 416 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. On Thursday, the state reported 152 Minnesotans in the ICU with COVID-19 and 413 hospitalized but not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Pressure rises for India lockdown; surge breaks record again , reports the Associated Press.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304