MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 6, 2021:

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 7,204.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was in their 90s, two were ub their 80s, two were in their 70s, four were in their 60s and four were in their 50s. Two of the 13 people whose deaths were announced were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 584,227 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,661 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 38,262 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.9 percent, down from 6.3 the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Starting Friday, the state will begin a three-stage rollback of restrictions on outdoor dining, events and other gatherings, with the exception of large venues hosting more than 500 people, Gov. Tim Wal announced on Thursday. Limits on indoor gatherings at places like bars and restaurants will end by May 28, and the state’s mask mandate will stay in effect until July 1 at the latest. Walz said the mask mandate could be lifted before July 1 if 70 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older are vaccinated. For more information on the rollback, check out this story from MinnPost reporter Walker Orenstein.

As of Tuesday, the most recent day of data available, 2,614,319 people in Minnesota, or 47 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports that 2,035,325 people, or 36 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 152 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 413 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

