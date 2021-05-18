MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 18, 2021:

Fourteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,310.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, two were in their 80s, seven in their 70s, three in their 60s and two in their 50s. None of the people whose deaths were announced were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 595,532 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 519 from Monday’s count and is based on 10,578 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5 percent, down from 5.9 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Sunday, the most recent day of data available, 2,739,423 people in Minnesota, or 49 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 62 percent of those 16 or older. The state reports 2,349,214 people, or 42 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 112 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 328 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

