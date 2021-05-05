MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 5, 2021:

582,576 cases; 7,191 deaths

Seventeen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 7,191.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, two were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, six were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 20s. Three of the 17 people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 582,576 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,241 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 25,827 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.9 percent, down from 6.7 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 2,598,871 people in Minnesota, or 46.7 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,007,668 people have completed a vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 149 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 431 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

