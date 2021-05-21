MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 21, 2021:

Twenty-one more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,354.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was in their 90s, eight were in their 80s, six were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and three were in their 50s. Nine of the 21 people whose deaths were announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The 21 deaths reported Friday are the most since April 28, when the state announced 22 COVID-19 deaths. MDH has reported an average of 10.14 deaths over the last seven days. That rate has been largely stable for the last month.

MDH also said Friday there have been 597,731 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 679 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 27,261 new tests. Despite the high one-day death toll, case numbers continue to be relatively low in Minnesota compared to much of the pandemic. MDH has now reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for seven days in a row.

The seven-day average case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is also 4.8 percent. That’s below a 5-percent threshold the state considers a concerning sign of disease spread, and down from 5.8 percent the week prior.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 2,802,900 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 50.4 percent of the population, and an increase of 22,234 from the day prior. While MDH has reported a huge jump in people getting their first vaccination dose over the last two days, much of the spike is due to a backlog of previously unreported vaccinations. Still, now 62.7 percent percent of people age 16 and older have at least one shot of the vaccine.

MDH also reported 2,436,104 Minnesotans, about 43.8 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. Roughly 55.2 percent of state residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In total, MDH says Minnesota has now administered more than 5 million vaccine doses: 5,030,748, to be exact.

The most recent data available show 116 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 280 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. On Thursday, MDH reported 109 people in the ICU with COVID-19 and 303 hospitalized but not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

