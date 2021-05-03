MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 3, 2021:

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 7,163.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 70s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 30s. None of the three people whose deaths were announced were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Monday there have been 580,340 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,105 from Sunday’s count and is based on 20,527 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 6.2 percent, down from 7 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,585,053 people in Minnesota, or 46 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 1,984,517, or 35 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 155 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 421 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

