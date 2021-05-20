MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 20, 2021:

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 7,333.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s and two were in their 50s. One of the eight people whose deaths were announced was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 597,052 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 874 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 31,604 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.8 percent, down from 6 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Tuesday, the most recent day of data available, 2,780,666 people in Minnesota, or 50 percent of the population — 62 percent of those 16 or older — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,410,545 people, or 43 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 109 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 303 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

