MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 11, 2021:

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,240.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, five were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 30s. None of the people whose deaths were announced were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 589,527 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 583 from Monday’s count and is based on 11,514 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.9 percent, which is the exact same positivity average from the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Sunday, the most recent day of data available, 2,667,770 people in Minnesota, or 48 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,176,534, or 39 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. You can see more data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 133 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 348 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

