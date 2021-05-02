MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 2, 2021:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 7,160.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 80s, two were in their 70s and three were in their 60s. None of the six people whose deaths were announced Tuesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 579,235 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,713 from Saturday’s count and is based on 34,070 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 6.3 percent, down from 7.1 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 2,574,895 people in Minnesota, or46 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 1,972,888, or 35 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 166 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 453 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

