MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. There will be no update on Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 28, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,408.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and two were in their 60s. Three of the five people whose deaths were announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 600,767 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 364 from Thursday’s count and is based on 21,250 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4 percent, down from 4.8 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day of data available, 2,900,110 people in Minnesota, or 52 percent of the state’s population — 64 percent of those 16 and older — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,562,690 people, or 46 percent of the state, have completed the vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 77 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 239 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

