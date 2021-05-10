The daily coronavirus update: No new deaths; hospitalizations decline

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 10, 2021:

588,952 cases; 7,231 deaths

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Minnesota on Monday. A total of 7,231 people have died of COVID-19 to-date in Minnesota.

MDH also said Monday there have been 588,952 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,190 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 15,620 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.9 percent, down from 6.2 percent a week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,661,153 people in Minnesota, or 47.8 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 133 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 348 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

