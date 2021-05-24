The daily coronavirus update: No new deaths in Minnesota; hospitalizations declining

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 24, 2021:

599,234 cases; 7,370 deaths

No additional Minnesota COVID-19 deaths were announced Monday. The death toll for the pandemic stands at 7,370, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH also said Monday there have been 599,234 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 468 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 12,899 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, continues to drop and was most recently at is 4.6 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,859,019 people in Minnesota, or 51.4 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

Hospitalizations have been declining for weeks. The most recent data available show 100 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 278 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

