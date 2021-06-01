The daily coronavirus update: 1 death; case positivity rate drops below 4 percent

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 1, 2021:

601,517 cases; 7,427 deaths

One more Minnesotan has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,427. The person whose death was announced Tuesday was in their 50s and not a resident of long-term care.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 601,517 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 133 from the total announced the day prior and is based on 9,748 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.9 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

On Saturday, MDH announced 10 new deaths and 338 new cases. On Sunday; 279 new cases and eight deaths.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, COVID-19 data was not updated on Monday. Wednesday’s update will include data that would have been posted on Monday.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of vaccine data available, 2,926,302 people in Minnesota, or 52.6 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 79 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 170 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

70 Percent Covid Vaccination Rate May Be in Reach, New Poll Suggests, New York Times

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304