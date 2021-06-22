The daily coronavirus update: 1 death; hospitalizations continue to decrease

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 22, 2021:

604,687 confirmed cases; 7,550 deaths

One more Minnesotan has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,550.

The person whose death was announced Tuesday was in their 80s and was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 604,687 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 79 from Monday’s count and is based on 5,509 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.3 percent, down from 1.9 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Sunday, the most recent day of data available, 3,029,339 people in Minnesota, or 54 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,830,857, or 50 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 32 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 82 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

