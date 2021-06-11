MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 11, 2021:

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,496.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was over 100 years old, three were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, two were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Eight of the 12 people whose deaths were announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite falling case numbers, there has been an uptick in deaths over the last few days. The state has reported an average of 7.29 deaths per day over the last week, up from a rate of 5.29 last Friday. MDH has announced 70 deaths so far in June. The state is on pace to have its second-least-deadly month of the pandemic after July 2020, when MDH reported 159 people died.

MDH also said Friday there have been 603,466 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 161 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 17,543 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 2.1 percent. That’s down from 2.2 percent the day prior and 3 percent the week prior, and also well below a 5-percent threshold the state considers a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 2,985,441 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 53.7 percent of the state’s population and an increase of 7,048 from the day prior. About 65.6 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and over have received at least one vaccine dose.

New vaccinations are up slightly from earlier in the week but have largely slowed to a trickle. MDH has reported an average of 6,116 people getting their first vaccine dose per day over the last week.

MDH says 2,715,622 Minnesotans, roughly 48.8 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. About 60.8 percent of state residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The most recent data available show 49 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 135 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. Hospitalizations continue to drop. MDH reported 56 Minnesotans in the ICU with COVID-19 on Thursday and 147 people hospitalized but not in intensive care. Last Friday, the state said 66 people were in the ICU and 186 were hospitalized outside of intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost

Latest tax collection report reveals the state of Minnesota is pretty much rolling in cash .

Beyond the numbers: How to think about Minnesota’s graduation rates .

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too .

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard .

Around the web

US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom, reports the Associated Press .

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Article continues after advertisement

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304