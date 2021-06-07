The daily coronavirus update: 2 deaths; lowest positivity rate since start of pandemic

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 7, 2021:

602,880 cases; 7,467 deaths

Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 7,467.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 60s and one was in their 40s. Neither was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Monday there have been 602,880 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 194 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 10,367 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 2.8 percent, the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 2,964,813 people in Minnesota, or 53.3 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 63 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 180 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

