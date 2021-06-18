The daily coronavirus update: 4 more deaths; hospitalizations drop

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 18, 2021:

604,291 cases; 7,531 deaths

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,531. Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 80s and two were in their 50s. One of the 4 people whose deaths were announced Friday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Friday there have been 604,291 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 107 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 13,941 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.7 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day of data available, 3,014,795 people in Minnesota, or 54.2 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,799,918 people, or 50.3 percent of the population, had completed the vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 41 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 91 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304