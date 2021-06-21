The daily coronavirus update: 4 more deaths; slow case growth

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

604,608 cases; 7,549 deaths

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 7,549.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. None were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Monday there have been 604,608 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 99 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 10,240 new tests.

On Saturday, MDH reported an additional 115 cases and five deaths; on Sunday, 103 cases and nine deaths.

The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.6 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 3,028,086 people in Minnesota, or 54.4 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,828,850 people, or 50.8 percent of the population, had received two doses. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 44 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 95 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304