MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 28, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 7,587.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, two were in their 70s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 30s. None were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Monday there have been 605,218 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 81 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 8,488 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.2 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported 69 cases and six deaths; on Sunday, 97 cases and four deaths.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 3,052,188 people in Minnesota, or 54.9 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 2,881,496 people, or 51.8 percent of the population, have completed the vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 27 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 71 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304